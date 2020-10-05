SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) and Pagerduty (NASDAQ:PD) Head to Head Comparison

SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) and Pagerduty (NYSE:PD) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SharpSpring and Pagerduty’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SharpSpring $22.70 million 5.81 -$12.39 million ($1.20) -9.51 Pagerduty $166.35 million 13.19 -$50.34 million ($0.77) -35.88

SharpSpring has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Pagerduty. Pagerduty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SharpSpring, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

SharpSpring has a beta of 1.54, indicating that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pagerduty has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

56.5% of SharpSpring shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.7% of Pagerduty shares are held by institutional investors. 21.2% of SharpSpring shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.6% of Pagerduty shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for SharpSpring and Pagerduty, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SharpSpring 0 0 3 0 3.00 Pagerduty 0 2 5 1 2.88

SharpSpring presently has a consensus price target of $13.50, suggesting a potential upside of 18.32%. Pagerduty has a consensus price target of $27.47, suggesting a potential downside of 0.58%. Given SharpSpring’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SharpSpring is more favorable than Pagerduty.

Profitability

This table compares SharpSpring and Pagerduty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SharpSpring -27.56% -26.05% -18.31% Pagerduty -27.41% -16.04% -9.92%

Summary

Pagerduty beats SharpSpring on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

SharpSpring Company Profile

SharpSpring, Inc. operates as a cloud-based marketing technology company worldwide. The company offers SharpSpring, a marketing automation Software as Service platform that uses features, such as web tracking, lead scoring, and automated workflow; and SharpSpring Mail+ product, a subset of the full suite solution, which focuses on traditional email marketing. It also provides Perfect Audience, a cloud-based platform that offers display retargeting software products and services. The company serves various organizations, including marketing agencies and small and medium size businesses, associations, and non-profits. It markets and sells its products and services through internal sales teams and third party resellers. The company was formerly known as SMTP, Inc. and changed its name to SharpSpring, Inc. in December 2015. SharpSpring, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Gainesville, Florida.

Pagerduty Company Profile

PagerDuty, Inc. operates an On-Call Management platform. The company's platform collects signals from software-enabled system or device, correlates and interprets signals to identify events, and engages team members to take action in real time. It serves developer, IT, security, and customer support segments. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

