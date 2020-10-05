Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $675.68.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $625.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th.

SHW stock opened at $688.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. Sherwin-Williams has a twelve month low of $325.43 and a twelve month high of $725.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $686.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $585.34. The stock has a market cap of $62.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.73, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.21.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.69 by $1.41. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 53.67%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sherwin-Williams will post 22.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 20th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 25.38%.

In other news, insider Peter J. Ippolito sold 5,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $656.16, for a total transaction of $3,290,642.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,290,642.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas P. Gilligan sold 4,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $642.70, for a total value of $3,190,362.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,624,267.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,543 shares of company stock valued at $37,224,818 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SHW. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter worth about $229,889,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 869,620 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $399,608,000 after acquiring an additional 360,086 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 870,538 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $400,031,000 after acquiring an additional 277,410 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 161,740.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 228,195 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 228,054 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 11,937.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 175,151 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $101,211,000 after acquiring an additional 173,696 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

