Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Reaches New 12-Month High at $77.87

Shockwave Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SWAV)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $77.87 and last traded at $77.50, with a volume of 15674 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $75.05.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SWAV. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Shockwave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of Shockwave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Shockwave Medical from $58.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Shockwave Medical from $59.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Shockwave Medical in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Shockwave Medical has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 13.58, a current ratio of 14.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.63 and a beta of 0.98.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.06. Shockwave Medical had a negative return on equity of 35.68% and a negative net margin of 126.34%. The firm had revenue of $10.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shockwave Medical Inc will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.19, for a total transaction of $172,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,567 shares in the company, valued at $1,665,708.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Antoine Papiernik sold 160,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total value of $9,695,389.20. Insiders have sold 930,775 shares of company stock worth $53,416,038 over the last ninety days. 15.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in Shockwave Medical during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical in the first quarter worth $43,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Shockwave Medical by 128.6% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Shockwave Medical by 94.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Shockwave Medical by 157.0% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Shockwave Medical Company Profile (NASDAQ:SWAV)

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

