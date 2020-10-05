Shopify (TSE:SHOP) Trading Up 3%

Shopify Inc (TSE:SHOP) was up 3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$1,413.61 and last traded at C$1,413.28. Approximately 227,556 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 300,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1,371.56.

Separately, Pi Financial set a C$1,540.00 price objective on Shopify and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 13.70 and a quick ratio of 12.98. The company has a market cap of $172.25 billion and a PE ratio of -2,428.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$1,300.41 and its 200-day moving average is C$1,103.09.

In other news, Director Tobias Albin Lutke sold 1,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1,316.57, for a total transaction of C$2,235,534.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,753,670.16. Also, Senior Officer Jean-Michel Lemieux sold 283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1,316.57, for a total value of C$372,589.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$17,077,218.94. Insiders sold a total of 3,567 shares of company stock worth $4,840,695 over the last 90 days.

About Shopify (TSE:SHOP)

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

