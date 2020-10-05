Shutterstock Inc (NYSE:SSTK) Director Sells $1,479,687.75 in Stock

Shutterstock Inc (NYSE:SSTK) Director Jonathan Oringer sold 27,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total value of $1,479,687.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,843,436 shares in the company, valued at $733,009,936.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jonathan Oringer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 5th, Jonathan Oringer sold 17,962 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total value of $957,374.60.

On Thursday, September 3rd, Jonathan Oringer sold 39,029 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total value of $1,882,758.96.

On Tuesday, September 1st, Jonathan Oringer sold 21,524 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total value of $1,109,562.20.

On Friday, August 14th, Jonathan Oringer sold 2,064,000 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total value of $95,604,480.00.

On Wednesday, July 8th, Jonathan Oringer sold 24,490 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.18, for a total value of $910,538.20.

Shutterstock stock traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $53.48. 197,622 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279,064. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.38. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 58.77, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.18. Shutterstock Inc has a one year low of $28.76 and a one year high of $59.45.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.36. Shutterstock had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $159.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.97 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Shutterstock Inc will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is 91.89%.

SSTK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BofA Securities initiated coverage on Shutterstock in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. TheStreet raised Shutterstock from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Bank of America began coverage on Shutterstock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Shutterstock in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 330.2% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 368,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,872,000 after purchasing an additional 282,531 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,727,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,552,000 after acquiring an additional 269,587 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 99.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 248,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,676,000 after acquiring an additional 123,870 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,286,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,967,000 after acquiring an additional 97,431 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 168.5% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 86,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 54,255 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Shutterstock, Inc provides digital content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers digital imagery services that include licensed photographs, vectors, illustrations, and video clips, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and video content; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects that are used to complement digital imagery.

