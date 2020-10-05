SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) Shares Gap Up to $3.22

SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.22, but opened at $3.62. SigmaTron International shares last traded at $3.45, with a volume of 700 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $13.66 million, a PE ratio of -17.30 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.09.

SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 9th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. SigmaTron International had a negative net margin of 0.31% and a negative return on equity of 1.39%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SigmaTron International stock. RBF Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 14,141 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. RBF Capital LLC owned about 0.33% of SigmaTron International at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.79% of the company’s stock.

About SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA)

SigmaTron International, Inc operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services include the production of printed circuit board assemblies and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly, and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.

