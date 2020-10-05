Signify (OTCMKTS:SFFYF) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Signify (OTCMKTS:SFFYF)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on SFFYF. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Signify in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Signify in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Signify in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SFFYF traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $38.50. The stock had a trading volume of 360 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,413. Signify has a 12-month low of $16.30 and a 12-month high of $38.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.05 and its 200-day moving average is $26.22.

Signify N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Lamps, LED, Professional, and Home. The company offers various light-emitting diode (LED) lamps, including spots, bulbs, and tubes for the professional and consumer channels, and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and LED electronic components, such as LED drivers and LED modules for luminaire OEMs, as well as for professional luminaire applications in the retail, office, and outdoor segments.

