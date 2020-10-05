Simple Software Solutions Trading 1.1% Lower This Week (SSS)

Simple Software Solutions (CURRENCY:SSS) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 5th. One Simple Software Solutions coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0887 or 0.00000827 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Simple Software Solutions has traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar. Simple Software Solutions has a market cap of $111,805.49 and $77,136.00 worth of Simple Software Solutions was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bonorum (BONO) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.73 or 0.00314525 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00018968 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00012820 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00006994 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00007751 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010229 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000281 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001487 BTC.

Simple Software Solutions Profile

Simple Software Solutions (SSS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 7th, 2017. Simple Software Solutions’ total supply is 2,340,628 coins and its circulating supply is 1,260,754 coins. The official website for Simple Software Solutions is sssolutions.io. Simple Software Solutions’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Simple Software Solutions

Simple Software Solutions can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Simple Software Solutions directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Simple Software Solutions should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Simple Software Solutions using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

