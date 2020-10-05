SMC CORP JAPAN/S (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) Trading Down 0.3%

SMC CORP JAPAN/S (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) shares fell 0.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $26.86 and last traded at $27.09. 53,044 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 62,721 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.17.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SMC CORP JAPAN/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Goldman Sachs Group cut SMC CORP JAPAN/S from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Mizuho downgraded SMC CORP JAPAN/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th.

Get SMC CORP JAPAN/S alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $36.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.65 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.22 and a quick ratio of 7.76.

About SMC CORP JAPAN/S (OTCMKTS:SMCAY)

SMC Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells automatic control equipment, sintered filters, and various types of filtration equipment worldwide. The company offers directional control valves, air cylinders, rotary actuators/air grippers, electric actuators/cylinders, vacuum equipment, air preparation equipment, modular F.R.L./pressure control equipment, lubrication equipment, fittings and tubing, flow control equipment, speed controllers, silencers/exhaust cleaners/blow guns/pressure gauges, switches/sensors/controllers, and static neutralization equipment.

Further Reading: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for SMC CORP JAPAN/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMC CORP JAPAN/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.