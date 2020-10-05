Smurfit Kappa Group (LON:SKG) Hits New 52-Week High at $3,176.00

Shares of Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (LON:SKG) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 3,176 ($41.50) and last traded at GBX 3,128 ($40.87), with a volume of 232061 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,134 ($40.95).

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,827.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,558.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.42.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th were given a €0.81 ($0.95) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.82%. Smurfit Kappa Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.66%.

About Smurfit Kappa Group (LON:SKG)

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates through two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, e-commerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

