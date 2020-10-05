Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Director Michael Lynton Sells 166,786 Shares

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Director Michael Lynton sold 166,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $4,503,222.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 82,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,237,922. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Michael Lynton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 5th, Michael Lynton sold 58,163 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $1,570,982.63.

On Wednesday, September 9th, Michael Lynton sold 151,452 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $3,634,848.00.

Shares of SNAP stock traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $27.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,186,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,410,379. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.52 and a 200 day moving average of $19.83. The stock has a market cap of $40.46 billion, a PE ratio of -35.77 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 5.99, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Snap Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.89 and a 12-month high of $27.64.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.22). The business had revenue of $454.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.64 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 57.18% and a negative return on equity of 49.08%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNAP. Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Snap during the second quarter worth $12,299,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Snap by 56.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,552,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,705,000 after buying an additional 9,548,098 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Snap during the first quarter worth $105,871,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Snap by 239.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,131,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,970,000 after buying an additional 8,557,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Snap by 2.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,564,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,033,390,000 after buying an additional 2,406,587 shares in the last quarter. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on SNAP. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Snap from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Snap from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Snap in a report on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Snap from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.69.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

