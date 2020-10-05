Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Director Sells $1,570,982.63 in Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Director Michael Lynton sold 58,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total value of $1,570,982.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 82,886 shares in the company, valued at $2,238,750.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Michael Lynton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 1st, Michael Lynton sold 166,786 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $4,503,222.00.

On Wednesday, September 9th, Michael Lynton sold 151,452 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $3,634,848.00.

NYSE:SNAP traded up $0.90 on Monday, hitting $27.54. 14,186,278 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,410,379. The company has a current ratio of 5.99, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Snap Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.89 and a 1 year high of $27.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.83. The company has a market cap of $40.46 billion, a PE ratio of -35.77 and a beta of 1.64.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22). Snap had a negative return on equity of 49.08% and a negative net margin of 57.18%. The company had revenue of $454.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.64 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Snap by 109.3% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 940,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,186,000 after purchasing an additional 491,300 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Snap by 90.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 518,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,169,000 after purchasing an additional 246,286 shares during the last quarter. MIK Capital LP acquired a new stake in Snap in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,467,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Snap by 174.0% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Snap by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 5,384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SNAP. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Snap from $13.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a research note on Friday, July 17th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Snap in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Snap from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Snap from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.69.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

