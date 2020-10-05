Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Trading Up 5.7%

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) shares were up 5.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $243.43 and last traded at $240.00. Approximately 2,355,666 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 5,037,159 shares. The stock had previously closed at $227.10.

A number of research analysts have commented on SNOW shares. Summit Insights started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Monday, September 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company.

In related news, major shareholder Brad Gerstner purchased 420,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $120.00 per share, with a total value of $50,400,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Snowflake Company Profile (NYSE:SNOW)

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries.

