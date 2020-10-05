Solitario Zinc (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) Stock Price Up 11.4%

Solitario Zinc Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) (TSE:SLR)’s stock price rose 11.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.46 and last traded at $0.45. Approximately 417,569 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 79% from the average daily volume of 233,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.

XPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Solitario Zinc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on shares of Solitario Zinc in a report on Wednesday, July 1st.

Solitario Zinc (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) (TSE:SLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Solitario Zinc stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Solitario Zinc Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) (TSE:SLR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 80,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of Solitario Zinc at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Solitario Zinc Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL)

Solitario Zinc Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of zinc properties in North and South America. It primarily owns a 39% interest in the Florida Canyon zinc project located in northern Peru; and a 50% interest in the Lik zinc-lead-silver property located in Northwest Alaska.

