Solium Capital (TSE:SUM) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Solium Capital Inc. (TSE:SUM)’s stock price was up 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$19.15 and last traded at C$19.15. Approximately 84,879 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 270,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$19.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 3.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 222.67.

Solium Capital Company Profile (TSE:SUM)

Solium Capital Inc provides cloud-enabled services for administration, financial reporting, and compliance related to equity-based incentive plans in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Shareworks software-as-a-service platform that provides financial record keeping, trade execution, and reporting services; Global Compliance, which offers regulatory information and tax rates and rules applicable to global equity incentive plans through online databases; and Executive Services, a solution for companies to manage executive-level plan transactions.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Solium Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solium Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.