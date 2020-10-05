SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Sets New 1-Year High at $52.24

SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SONVY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $52.24 and last traded at $52.03, with a volume of 9592 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.20.

SONVY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.36 and a beta of 0.76.

About SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SONVY)

Sonova Holding AG designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes hearing systems for adults and children with hearing impairment. It offers hearing instruments, cochlear implants, wireless communication products, and rechargeable hearing aids, as well as professional audiological care services. The company provides hearing instruments under the Phonak, Unitron, and Hansaton brand names; cochlear implants under the Advanced Bionics brand; and professional hearing care services under the AudioNova, Audium, AuditionSanté, Boots Hearingcare, Connect Hearing, Fiebing, Geers, Hansaton, Lapperre, Lindacher, Schoonenberg, Triton, and Vitakustik brands.

