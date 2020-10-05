South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) Price Target Cut to $19.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $19.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 4.23% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SJI. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of South Jersey Industries from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Mizuho started coverage on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of South Jersey Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of South Jersey Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. South Jersey Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.71.

Get South Jersey Industries alerts:

Shares of SJI stock traded up $0.13 on Monday, reaching $19.84. 30,684 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,042,615. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.31 and a 200-day moving average of $24.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.41. South Jersey Industries has a one year low of $18.24 and a one year high of $33.43.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $259.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.19 million. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 7.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that South Jersey Industries will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in South Jersey Industries by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 765,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,140,000 after buying an additional 56,064 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its stake in South Jersey Industries by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 173,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,336,000 after buying an additional 16,225 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in South Jersey Industries by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 14,761 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in South Jersey Industries by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 46,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 17,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in South Jersey Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $599,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.28% of the company’s stock.

About South Jersey Industries

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas, which is purchased directly from producers or suppliers to their customers.

See Also: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for South Jersey Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Jersey Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.