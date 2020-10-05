Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Given New $56.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the airline’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 45.15% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Southwest Airlines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.33.

Shares of NYSE LUV traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $38.58. The company had a trading volume of 230,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,859,257. The company has a market capitalization of $22.37 billion, a PE ratio of 96.38 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Southwest Airlines has a one year low of $22.47 and a one year high of $58.83.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The airline reported ($2.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.53) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $867.19 million. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 4.11%. Southwest Airlines’s revenue was down 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Southwest Airlines will post -6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 157.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 817 shares of the airline’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 427.5% during the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 881 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 426.3% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 900 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 72.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

