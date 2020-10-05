Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.87.

A number of research firms have commented on SWN. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $1.50 to $2.25 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $1.90 to $2.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 731,900 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 134,800 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in Southwestern Energy by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 156,740 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 34,400 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Southwestern Energy by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,660,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Southwestern Energy by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 88,694 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 8,070 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Southwestern Energy by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,428,574 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,897,000 after buying an additional 1,178,446 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Southwestern Energy stock opened at $2.36 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. Southwestern Energy has a twelve month low of $1.06 and a twelve month high of $3.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.66.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

