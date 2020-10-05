Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $145.02

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $145.02 and last traded at $145.02, with a volume of 429 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $138.10.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “sell” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.00.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $139.46 and a 200 day moving average of $122.23.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SPXSF)

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and process fluid paths and pumping systems. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilising, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

