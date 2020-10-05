Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ:SAVE) Shares Purchased by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ:SAVE) by 160.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,420 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.07% of Spirit Airlines worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 21.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,712,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $137,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,266 shares in the last quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 221.4% during the first quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,639,921 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,721 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 4,819.8% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 509,591 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,071,000 after purchasing an additional 499,233 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 50.7% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,480,962 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,089,000 after purchasing an additional 498,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 17.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,019,612 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,033,000 after purchasing an additional 303,495 shares in the last quarter.

Get Spirit Airlines alerts:

Spirit Airlines stock opened at $16.71 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.42. Spirit Airlines Incorporated has a 52-week low of $7.01 and a 52-week high of $47.50.

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported ($3.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.70) by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $138.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.50 million.

SAVE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Spirit Airlines from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.56.

Spirit Airlines Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides low-fare airline services. The company operates approximately 600 daily flights to 77 destinations in the United States, the Caribbean, and Latin America. As of December 31, 2019, the company had a fleet of 145 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 20 A320neos and 30 A321ceos.

Read More: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ:SAVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.