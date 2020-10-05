Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC) Shares Sold by Pensionfund DSM Netherlands

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands decreased its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands owned 0.06% of Spirit Realty Capital worth $2,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRC. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Spirit Realty Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $269,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 82.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 3,455 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Spirit Realty Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $584,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 125.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 835,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,136,000 after acquiring an additional 464,935 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 53.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,445,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,407,000 after acquiring an additional 501,549 shares during the period.

Shares of SRC opened at $35.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.50 and a beta of 1.04. Spirit Realty Capital Inc has a one year low of $18.37 and a one year high of $54.63.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $117.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.65 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 2.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Spirit Realty Capital Inc will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.85%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Spirit Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Bank of America raised Spirit Realty Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Raymond James raised Spirit Realty Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.60.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in high-quality, operationally essential real estate, subject to long-term, net leases. Over the past decade, Spirit has become an industry leader and owner of income-producing, strategically located retail, industrial, office and data center properties.

