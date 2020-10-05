Sportech (LON:SPO) Shares Down 0.4%

Sportech plc (LON:SPO) shares fell 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 16.70 ($0.22) and last traded at GBX 17.15 ($0.22). 61,917 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 225,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 17.23 ($0.23).

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sportech in a research note on Friday, June 26th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 17.95 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 22.57. The firm has a market cap of $34.26 million and a PE ratio of -1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.87.

About Sportech (LON:SPO)

Sportech PLC, a sports entertainment company, provides technology solutions for gaming companies, sports teams, and racetracks in the United Kingdom, North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. It operates thorough Sportech Racing and Digital, Sportech Venues, and Corporate Costs segments.

