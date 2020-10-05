SQI Diagnostics (CVE:SQD) Stock Price Up 5.9%

Shares of SQI Diagnostics Inc. (CVE:SQD) shot up 5.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.27. 34,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 250,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

The company has a market capitalization of $52.59 million and a P/E ratio of -7.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.70.

SQI Diagnostics (CVE:SQD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.30 million for the quarter.

SQI Diagnostics Company Profile (CVE:SQD)

SQI Diagnostics Inc, a life sciences company, develops and commercializes proprietary technologies and products for advanced multiplexing diagnostics in Canada. The company offers sqidworks diagnostic platform, a fully-automated microarray processing and analytical system; sqidlite benchtop diagnostic platform, a fully automated bench top microarray processing and analytical system; and sqid-X, a semi-automated bench-top platform.

