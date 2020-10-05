SRT Marine Systems (LON:SRT) Trading 1.3% Higher

Shares of SRT Marine Systems PLC (LON:SRT) traded up 1.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 40 ($0.52) and last traded at GBX 39 ($0.51). 123,199 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 274,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 38.50 ($0.50).

Separately, FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of SRT Marine Systems in a report on Friday, July 10th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 33.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 37.28. The stock has a market cap of $48.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00.

About SRT Marine Systems (LON:SRT)

SRT Marine Systems plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies automatic identification system (AIS) based maritime domain awareness technologies, derivative products, and system solutions in North America, the United Kingdom, the Middle East, Europe, and internationally. It offers systems, such as DAS-Digital ATON, a system that links onshore and onboard navigation systems; NAIS-National Vessel Tracking, a vessel identification and tracking solution; MDM-Coastguard, a maritime border, as well as EEZ surveillance, command, and control system; VMS-Fisheries, a fishing boat tracking, monitoring, and management system; and VTS-Ports and Waterways, a monitoring and management system for maritime infrastructure, ports, and waterways.

