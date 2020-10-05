St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) Sets New 1-Year High at $23.70

St. Joe Co (NYSE:JOE) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.70 and last traded at $23.67, with a volume of 4169 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.25.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of St. Joe from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.64 and a beta of 1.18.

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. St. Joe had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 24.67%. The firm had revenue of $36.10 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of JOE. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in St. Joe by 435.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 774,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,988,000 after buying an additional 629,420 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of St. Joe in the first quarter worth about $1,955,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of St. Joe by 162.7% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 181,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 112,455 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new position in St. Joe during the 2nd quarter worth $1,170,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of St. Joe by 1.8% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,435,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,089,000 after acquiring an additional 24,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

About St. Joe (NYSE:JOE)

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida, the United States. It operates through four segments: Residential Real Estate, Hospitality, Commercial Leasing and Sales, and Forestry. The Residential Real Estate segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes.

