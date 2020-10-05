State Street (NYSE:STT) Price Target Lowered to $66.00 at Morgan Stanley

State Street (NYSE:STT) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $69.00 to $66.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.32% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on STT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of State Street from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of State Street from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of State Street from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.84.

State Street stock traded up $1.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $61.50. 13,216 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,728,088. The company has a market cap of $21.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. State Street has a 12-month low of $42.10 and a 12-month high of $85.89.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.23. State Street had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. State Street’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that State Street will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other State Street news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 379 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total transaction of $26,662.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,419,663. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Lehner sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.55, for a total transaction of $31,775.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,860 shares in the company, valued at $1,516,303. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolis Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 50.0% during the second quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 1,170,936 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $74,413,000 after acquiring an additional 390,253 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in State Street by 21.8% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 21,831 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,388,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in State Street during the second quarter worth about $1,245,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of State Street in the 1st quarter worth about $4,238,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 1,137.9% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 85,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 78,501 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

