Stealth Reaches Market Cap of $2.27 Million (XST)

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded 11.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 5th. Stealth has a market capitalization of $2.27 million and $5,777.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stealth coin can now be bought for about $0.0611 or 0.00000567 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Cryptopia. Over the last week, Stealth has traded up 8.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Stealth alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004944 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003920 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001082 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 22.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000750 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001288 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00031791 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

About Stealth

Stealth (XST) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 8th, 2014. Stealth’s total supply is 37,153,865 coins. The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Stealth is stealth.org. Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin.

Stealth Coin Trading

Stealth can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stealth should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stealth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stealth and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.