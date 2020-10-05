Stellar Price Hits $0.0736 on Top Exchanges (XLM)

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. One Stellar coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0736 or 0.00000686 BTC on popular exchanges including Kraken, BitMart, HitBTC and Bittrex. Stellar has a market cap of $1.53 billion and approximately $121.56 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Stellar has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009336 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002339 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.45 or 0.00265375 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00039095 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00088478 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.08 or 0.01521201 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000244 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00167374 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009392 BTC.

Stellar Coin Profile

Stellar’s genesis date was July 19th, 2013. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,803,715 coins and its circulating supply is 20,762,228,164 coins. Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Stellar is www.stellar.org. Stellar’s official message board is stellarcommunity.org.

Buying and Selling Stellar

Stellar can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, CryptoMarket, Cryptomate, BitMart, OKEx, Liquid, Bitbns, Stronghold, Koinex, Bittrex, Huobi, Sistemkoin, CoinEgg, Exmo, Binance, Kuna, Gate.io, Indodax, Poloniex, Upbit, CEX.IO, Exrates, RippleFox, Vebitcoin, Kryptono, Koineks, Stellarport, HitBTC, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, OTCBTC, Ovis, GOPAX, Kraken, C2CX, Bitfinex, BCEX, ABCC and ZB.COM. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stellar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stellar using one of the exchanges listed above.

