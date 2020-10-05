Steve Rifai Sells 2,000 Shares of Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) Stock

Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) insider Steve Rifai sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.51, for a total value of $485,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $485,020. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Steve Rifai also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 1st, Steve Rifai sold 2,000 shares of Stamps.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.12, for a total value of $500,240.00.

On Monday, August 3rd, Steve Rifai sold 2,000 shares of Stamps.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.00, for a total value of $528,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ STMP traded up $10.88 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $265.52. 203,858 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 437,907. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $241.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.83 and a beta of 0.52. Stamps.com Inc. has a one year low of $73.14 and a one year high of $325.13.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.85. The firm had revenue of $206.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.05 million. Stamps.com had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 14.91%. The company’s revenue was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stamps.com Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on STMP. Northland Securities cut Stamps.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Stamps.com from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Stamps.com has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.67.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Stamps.com by 1.2% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 3,854 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Stamps.com by 39.2% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 231 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Stamps.com by 2.3% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,929 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Stamps.com by 4.9% during the second quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Stamps.com by 0.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,422 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,177,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Stamps.com Company Profile

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others.

