Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A) Downgraded by TD Securities

Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A) was downgraded by stock analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$6.50 target price on the stock. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 12.07% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Stingray Group from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th.

Shares of Stingray Group stock traded down C$0.31 on Monday, hitting C$5.80. The stock had a trading volume of 74,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,024. The firm has a market capitalization of $449.59 million and a P/E ratio of 37.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$5.41 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.70, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.58. Stingray Group has a twelve month low of C$3.18 and a twelve month high of C$7.39.

About Stingray Group

Stingray Group Inc provides business-to-business multi-platform music, and in-store music and video solutions to businesses and individuals worldwide. The company offers Stingray Music, which delivers music products and services on television (TV), Web, and mobile; Stingray Lite TV, a TV channel for pop music videos; Stingray iConcerts, a TV channel and an on-demand video service; Stingray Brava, a TV channel that provides operas and ballets, classical music performances, and local content; Stingray DJAZZ, a TV channel that features jazz concerts, films, portraits, and documentaries; Stingray Ambiance 4K, an ultra-high definition channel; and Stingray Karaoke that offers videos over the Internet and TV for TV service providers, as well as directly to consumers.

