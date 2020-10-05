Stipend Hits Market Capitalization of $11,696.12 (SPD)

Stipend (CURRENCY:SPD) traded 21.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 5th. Over the last seven days, Stipend has traded 24.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Stipend has a market cap of $11,696.12 and $43.00 worth of Stipend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stipend coin can currently be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Stipend alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00049326 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,688.31 or 1.00020215 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $66.05 or 0.00618094 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005479 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $122.45 or 0.01145860 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00105915 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00007333 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004960 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Stipend Profile

SPD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 10th, 2018. Stipend’s total supply is 11,521,178 coins. Stipend’s official website is stipend.me. The Reddit community for Stipend is /r/stipend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stipend’s official Twitter account is @StipendOff and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Stipend

Stipend can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stipend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stipend should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stipend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stipend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stipend and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.