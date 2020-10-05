Stipend Price Reaches $0.0010 (SPD)

Stipend (CURRENCY:SPD) traded 18.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. One Stipend coin can currently be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Stipend has a market cap of $11,792.83 and $14.00 worth of Stipend was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Stipend has traded 23.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Stipend alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00049577 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,765.50 or 0.99948707 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $67.47 or 0.00626422 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005428 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $122.43 or 0.01136669 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00105929 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00007227 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00004993 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Stipend Profile

Stipend (CRYPTO:SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 10th, 2018. Stipend’s total supply is 11,521,178 coins. The Reddit community for Stipend is /r/stipend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stipend’s official Twitter account is @StipendOff and its Facebook page is accessible here. Stipend’s official website is stipend.me.

Stipend Coin Trading

Stipend can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stipend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stipend should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stipend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stipend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stipend and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.