Stock Analysts’ Downgrades for October, 5th (BUD, BXS, CGX, EIDX, FHI, FORM, KLAC, NWC, PNC, RAY.A)

Stock Analysts’ downgrades for Monday, October 5th:

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a strong sell rating. They currently have $46.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “AB InBev’s shares have declined year to date owing to the disruptions caused by the pandemic. Despite delivering better-than-expected results, the company’s second-quarter earnings and sales declined year over year driven by significant the impacts of the pandemic. Operational deleverage in volumes due to the pandemic mostly on the closure of beer operations in many regions hurt cost of sales. Moreover, organic volume declined due to softness in its three global brands. Also, margins remained soft. However, the gradual reopening of on-premise channels across many countries led to gradual improvement in volume on a month-to-month basis. Further, strength in the off-premise channel and premium brands remain encouraging. Additionally, accelerated investment in B2B platforms, e-commerce channels and digital marketing are likely to aid growth.”

Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $24.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “BancorpSouth has an impressive earnings surprise history, having outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. Further, the company has been growing through strategic acquisitions, which helped it diversify the sources of fee income which is likely to keep driving top-line expansion. Despite low rates, decent lending scenario might support margins of the company. However, shares of BancorpSouth have underperformed the industry over the past three months. The company’s mounting expenses due to investments in inorganic growth and digitization efforts might deter bottom-line growth to some extent. Further, significant exposure to real estate loans is a headwind. Moreover, deterioration in credit metrics is other concern for the company. Nevertheless, it is less exposed to credit risk in case of any economic downturn.”

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) was downgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating. National Bank Financial currently has C$8.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$12.50.

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a market perform rating to an underperform rating. The firm currently has C$6.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$12.00.

Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) was downgraded by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an overweight rating to a neutral rating.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $23.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Federated have underperformed the industry over the past three months. Yet, the company displays an impressive earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and missed in one. Federated benefits from the focus on global expansion through deals. Continued acquisitions of money-market assets are encouraging. Moreover, its top-line growth continues to get support from increasing assets under management (AUM). Also, decline in fee waivers will support bottom line growth. However, escalating expenses on account of higher compliance-related fees is a headwind. Significant dependence on investment advisory fees as a source of revenues makes us apprehensive. Further, increased regulation and oversight of the investment management industry remains a concern for the company.”

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $26.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “FormFactor rides on overall steady demand and efficient execution of strategies. The growing probe card demand in both Foundry and Logic markets remains a major positive. The company has been riding on overall steady demand and efficient execution of strategies. Growing probe card demand, customer node transitions and new design releases remain major positives. Further, its increasing focus on Mobile SoC and Mobile DRAM probe card segments continues to be a tailwind. FormFactor remains optimistic about strong relationships with semiconductor companies, backed by the ability to serve their electrical test and measurement requirements. However, Systems revenues remain weak. Additionally, COVID-19 impacts remain a concern. Notably, the stock has underperformed the industry it belongs to on a year-to-date basis.”

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $202.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “KLA is driven by a strong process control market, revenue diversification and customer acceptance of key products. Moreover, growing Foundry and Logic investments remain major positives. Markedly, transition to advanced nodes and the insertion of EUV lithography are expected to drive growth in the near future. Additionally, enhanced wafer cleanliness and geometry specifications in the bare wafer market are driving demand for the company’s wafer products. Notably, the stock has outperformed the industry it belongs to on a year-to-date basis. However, it is suffering from ongoing memory pushout in the semiconductor industry, which poses a serious threat to shipments. Further, softness in a few international regions served by the company remains a concern.”

North West (TSE:NWC) was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have C$38.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$36.00.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. The firm currently has $118.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of PNC Financial have outperformed the industry over the past three months. Also, it has an impressive earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and missed in one. The company’s commitment to expand the middle-market lending franchise, and bolster its digital products and services offerings bode well. Moreover, execution of inorganic strategies to diversify revenue sources is likely to keep supporting the company's fee income. Also, rising loans balance keeps PNC Financial well poised for growth. However, with growing business and investment in technology, the company's expense base is expected to remain elevated. Further, lack of diversification in loan portfolio is a headwind. Also, unsustainable capital deployment activities keep us apprehensive.”

Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A) was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have C$6.50 price target on the stock.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $194.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of United Rentals have outperformed the industry in the past three months. The company is poised to benefit from diversified product offerings, end-market mix, project XL initiatives, prudent investments in fleet, accretive acquisitions and robust end-market demand. Although coronavirus-led disruptions somewhat impacted its performance in the second quarter, the Trump administration’s proposed $1-trillion infrastructure package to kick start the country and spur economic growth seems encouraging. Its disciplined capital allocation and cost management bode well. That said, low demand for gasoline and jet fuel owing to the COVID-19 pandemic is likely to weigh on the company’s near-term results.”

