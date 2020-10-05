Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for October, 5th (AEG, APTO, BMW, DEZ, HEN3, HM.B, MC, MOR, NSRGF, RB)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, October 5th:

AEGON (NYSE:AEG) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

Get AEGON alerts:

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Bayerische Motoren Werke (ETR:BMW) was given a €90.00 ($105.88) price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Deutz (ETR:DEZ) was given a €7.50 ($8.82) target price by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

H & M Hennes & Mauritz (STO:HM.B) was given a SEK 155 price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (MC.PA) (EPA:MC) was given a €462.00 ($543.53) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) was given a €110.00 ($129.41) target price by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGF) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) (LON:RB) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Unilever (NYSE:UN) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Receive News & Ratings for AEGON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AEGON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.