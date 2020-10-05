Stock Analysts’ Upgrades for October, 5th (ATUS, CCOI, DOCU, ES, HMHC, HP, INTU, JELD, LBRT, OKE)

Stock Analysts’ upgrades for Monday, October 5th:

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $34.00 target price on the stock.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an underperform rating to a market perform rating.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $260.00 target price on the stock.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) was upgraded by analysts at BofA Securities from an underperform rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $87.00 price target on the stock.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a sell rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $2.50 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $1.00.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating. They currently have $14.00 target price on the stock.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $400.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $315.00.

Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $32.00 price target on the stock.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. Barclays PLC currently has $10.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $3.00.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $36.00 target price on the stock.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $122.00 target price on the stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) was upgraded by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $690.00 target price on the stock.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) was upgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $55.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $40.00.

