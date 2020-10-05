Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX)

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 9,223 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,021% compared to the typical volume of 823 call options.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 4th. New Street Research upgraded shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities began coverage on shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a “speculative buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.43.

Shares of AMX traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.47. 183,644 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,294,130. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L has a fifty-two week low of $10.12 and a fifty-two week high of $18.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.51 and a 200-day moving average of $12.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.62.

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.06). America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 2.31%. The firm had revenue of $10.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.65 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 6.1% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,988 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 1.2% during the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 88,161 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 1.1% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 169,597 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,152,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 125.5% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,998 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,225 shares during the last quarter. 7.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America, the United States, the Caribbean, and Europe. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

