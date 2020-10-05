Strategem Capital Co. (SGE.V) (CVE:SGE) Hits New 12-Month High at $2.00

Shares of Strategem Capital Co. (SGE.V) (CVE:SGE) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$2.00 and last traded at C$2.00, with a volume of 10300 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.85.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 250.00.

Strategem Capital Co. (SGE.V) Company Profile (CVE:SGE)

Strategem Capital Corporation, a merchant bank, invests in securities, mutual funds, government treasury issues, and real estate or other related opportunities in Canada. The company was formerly known as Dexton Technologies Corporation and changed its name to Strategem Capital Corporation in November 2001.

