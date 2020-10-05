STRAUMANN HLDG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

STRAUMANN HLDG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SAUHY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SAUHY. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of STRAUMANN HLDG/ADR in a report on Monday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank lowered STRAUMANN HLDG/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Shares of OTCMKTS SAUHY traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $52.70. 2,934 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,931. STRAUMANN HLDG/ADR has a 1 year low of $27.34 and a 1 year high of $53.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.68.

About STRAUMANN HLDG/ADR

Straumann Holding AG provides tooth replacement solutions worldwide. It researches, develops, manufactures, and supplies dental implants, instruments, biomaterials, CADCAM prosthetics, digital equipment, software, and clear aligners for applications in replacement, restorative, orthodontic, and preventative dentistry.

