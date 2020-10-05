Suburban Propane Partners LP (NYSE:SPH) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Suburban Propane Partners LP (NYSE:SPH) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.67.

SPH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Suburban Propane Partners from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Suburban Propane Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th.

NYSE SPH opened at $16.23 on Monday. Suburban Propane Partners has a fifty-two week low of $8.64 and a fifty-two week high of $24.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.62 and a 200-day moving average of $13.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The energy company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.32. Suburban Propane Partners had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 4.57%. The company had revenue of $206.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.34 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Suburban Propane Partners will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Suburban Propane Partners news, VP Michael A. Schueler sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total transaction of $79,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $392,001.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 1.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 52,066 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Suburban Propane Partners by 8.7% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,370 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Suburban Propane Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Suburban Propane Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Suburban Propane Partners by 34.3% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,493 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. 27.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels. The company operates in four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other. The Propane segment is involved in the retail distribution of propane to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers, as well as in the wholesale distribution to industrial end users.

