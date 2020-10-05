SugarBud Craft Growers (CVE:SUGR) Shares Up 16.7%

Shares of SugarBud Craft Growers Corp (CVE:SUGR) traded up 16.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 264,300 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 870,348 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.72, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.81 million and a P/E ratio of -0.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.04.

About SugarBud Craft Growers (CVE:SUGR)

SugarBud Craft Growers Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, and production of cannabis in Canada. The company was formerly known as Relentless Resources Ltd. and changed its name to SugarBud Craft Growers Corp. in October 2018. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Alberta.

