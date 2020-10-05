SUN (SUN) Trading 5% Higher This Week

SUN (CURRENCY:SUN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 5th. Over the last week, SUN has traded up 5% against the dollar. One SUN token can now be bought for about $15.71 or 0.00146540 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SUN has a total market capitalization of $26.36 million and $90.79 million worth of SUN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009336 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002339 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.45 or 0.00265375 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00039095 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00088478 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $163.08 or 0.01521201 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000244 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00167374 BTC.

SUN Profile

SUN’s total supply is 19,900,730 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,677,831 tokens. SUN’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/an-open-letter-to-the-community-about-sun-genesis-mining-fa8a743eca1f. The official website for SUN is sun.io/#/home.

Buying and Selling SUN

