Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.13.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SUN shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Sunoco from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Sunoco from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Sunoco from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd.

SUN stock opened at $24.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79. Sunoco has a twelve month low of $10.46 and a twelve month high of $34.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.41.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Sunoco had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 15.93%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sunoco will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUN. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Sunoco in the first quarter worth about $455,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Sunoco by 26.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,839 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 5,182 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Sunoco by 32.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 125,795 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 30,845 shares during the period. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sunoco in the first quarter worth about $1,362,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sunoco by 19.0% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 75,632 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 12,074 shares during the last quarter. 25.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sunoco Company Profile

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution and retailing of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and major oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

