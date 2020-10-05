Sunwah International (TSE:SWH) Shares Gap Down to $0.36

Shares of Sunwah International Ltd (TSE:SWH) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.36, but opened at $0.30. Sunwah International shares last traded at $0.28, with a volume of 1,000 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.30. The company has a market cap of $27.94 million and a P/E ratio of -8.11.

About Sunwah International (TSE:SWH)

Sunwah International Limited, an investment holding company, provides financial services primarily in Hong Kong. It offers corporate finance and capital markets services, including private placement, listing, and mergers and acquisitions advisory services; financial advisory and asset management services; and brokerage services, such as equities and futures brokerage, margin financing, and initial public offering subscription services, as well as operates an e-trading platform.

Read More: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Sunwah International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunwah International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.