Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Sets New 12-Month High at $24.81

Surgery Partners Inc (NASDAQ:SGRY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.81 and last traded at $23.83, with a volume of 4148 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.35.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Surgery Partners from $21.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded Surgery Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Surgery Partners from $19.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Surgery Partners from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.08.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 3.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $374.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.17 million. Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 3.23% and a negative net margin of 5.26%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Surgery Partners Inc will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Teresa Deluca sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $605,031. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Surgery Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Surgery Partners by 199.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 10,769 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Surgery Partners by 247.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 13,327 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Surgery Partners by 164.8% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 13,273 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Surgery Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Institutional investors own 96.96% of the company’s stock.

Surgery Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:SGRY)

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and related services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

