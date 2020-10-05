Susan Vobejda Sells 1,240 Shares of Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) Stock

Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) CMO Susan Vobejda sold 1,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.77, for a total transaction of $661,874.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 36,183 shares in the company, valued at $19,313,399.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Susan Vobejda also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 2nd, Susan Vobejda sold 1,240 shares of Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.98, for a total transaction of $633,615.20.

On Tuesday, August 18th, Susan Vobejda sold 157 shares of Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.50, for a total transaction of $74,967.50.

On Monday, August 3rd, Susan Vobejda sold 1,240 shares of Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.00, for a total transaction of $565,440.00.

On Friday, July 10th, Susan Vobejda sold 1,240 shares of Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.15, for a total transaction of $571,826.00.

Shares of Trade Desk stock traded up $17.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $573.91. The stock had a trading volume of 769,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,773,777. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $467.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $368.16. Trade Desk Inc has a 12-month low of $136.00 and a 12-month high of $575.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $26.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 231.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 2.51.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.91. Trade Desk had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The business had revenue of $139.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Trade Desk Inc will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TTD shares. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $300.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $345.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. 140166 increased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $340.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $580.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $320.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $435.73.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 105.1% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 80 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 770.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 134.1% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 96 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. 71.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

