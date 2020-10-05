SushiSwap (SUSHI) Price Down 34.5% Over Last 7 Days

SushiSwap (CURRENCY:SUSHI) traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. SushiSwap has a total market capitalization of $105.26 million and $94.24 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SushiSwap has traded 34.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SushiSwap token can currently be bought for about $0.84 or 0.00007752 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001392 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00020196 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00042853 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006825 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009284 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $557.20 or 0.05171772 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00057313 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00032884 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

SushiSwap Profile

SushiSwap (CRYPTO:SUSHI) is a token. Its launch date was August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 126,028,059 tokens. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @SushiSwap. The official website for SushiSwap is sushiswap.org.

Buying and Selling SushiSwap

SushiSwap can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SushiSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SushiSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

