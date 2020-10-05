SVB Leerink Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for GENFIT S A/ADR (NASDAQ:GNFT)

GENFIT S A/ADR (NASDAQ:GNFT) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink decreased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for GENFIT S A/ADR in a report released on Wednesday, September 30th. SVB Leerink analyst T. Smith now anticipates that the company will earn ($2.63) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($2.39). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for GENFIT S A/ADR’s FY2021 earnings at ($1.50) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.50) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.94) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.98) EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised GENFIT S A/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of GENFIT S A/ADR in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of GENFIT S A/ADR in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GENFIT S A/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. GENFIT S A/ADR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

GNFT opened at $4.61 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.71. GENFIT S A/ADR has a 1 year low of $3.65 and a 1 year high of $22.48.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in GENFIT S A/ADR stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of GENFIT S A/ADR (NASDAQ:GNFT) by 25.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,703 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in GENFIT S A/ADR were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GENFIT S A/ADR Company Profile

Genfit SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutic and diagnostic solutions for metabolic, inflammatory, and autoimmune or fibrotic diseases affecting primarily the liver and gastro-enterology. The company's lead products include Elafibranor, which is in pivotal Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), as well as in Phase 2 study in patients with primary biliary cholangitis; and Nitazoxanide that is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept clinical trial for the treatment of NASH-induced significant or severe fibrosis.

