SWEDISH MATCH A/ADR (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) Hits New 12-Month High at $41.42

Shares of SWEDISH MATCH A/ADR (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $41.42 and last traded at $41.35, with a volume of 6012 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.12.

SWMAY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upgraded SWEDISH MATCH A/ADR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SWEDISH MATCH A/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SWEDISH MATCH A/ADR in a report on Monday, July 20th. Societe Generale began coverage on shares of SWEDISH MATCH A/ADR in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SWEDISH MATCH A/ADR in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SWEDISH MATCH A/ADR has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The company has a market cap of $13.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.88.

SWEDISH MATCH A/ADR (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. SWEDISH MATCH A/ADR had a net margin of 27.15% and a negative return on equity of 72.67%. The business had revenue of $426.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.39 million.

SWEDISH MATCH A/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SWMAY)

Swedish Match AB (publ) develops, manufactures, markets, and sells snus and moist snuff, lights, and other tobacco products in Sweden, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Snus and Moist Snuff, Other Tobacco Products, Lights, and Other Operations segments. The Snus and Moist Snuff segment offers snus and pouch products, nicotine pouches, and moist snuff under the General, Göteborgs Rapé, Kaliber, Kronan, Ettan, Grov, Catch, ZYN, G.3, G.4, The Lab, Nick & Johnny, Longhorn, and Timber Wolf brand names.

