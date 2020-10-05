Swipe (SXP) Price Tops $1.29 on Top Exchanges

Swipe (CURRENCY:SXP) traded down 7.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 5th. Swipe has a market cap of $97.89 million and $54.76 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Swipe has traded down 19.7% against the US dollar. One Swipe token can now be purchased for approximately $1.29 or 0.00011917 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B and Bilaxy.

Swipe Profile

Swipe's total supply is 289,722,904 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,166,934 tokens. Swipe's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Swipe’s official message board is medium.com/SwipeWallet. The official website for Swipe is swipe.io/token.

Swipe Token Trading

Swipe can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swipe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swipe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

